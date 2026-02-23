eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
23.02.2026 23:17:48
Stock Market Today, Feb. 23: PayPal Jumps After Reports of Takeover Interest From Major Rival
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), a digital payments platform for merchants and consumers worldwide, closed Monday at $44.05, up 5.76%. The stock climbed after reports of unsolicited takeover interest, and investors are watching for any formal M&A proposals or responses from the board. Trading volume reached 75.3 million shares, about 258% above its three-month average of 21 million shares. PayPal IPO'd in 2015 and has grown 20% since going public.S&P 500 fell 1.01% to 6,840, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.13% to 22,627 as major benchmarks ended Monday lower. Within financial technology, peer Adyen closed at $11.17, down 5.42%, underscoring divergent reactions as investors reassess digital payments growth and competitive positioning.Three weeks after naming Enrique Lores as its new CEO, PayPal (or some of its subsidiaries) has become the subject of takeover rumors from at least one rival or banking peer, according to Bloomberg. Its share price is down 44% in the last year and 86% below its all-time high, so it makes sense it’d be the target of a buyout, especially trading at just 7.7 times free cash flow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.
|
20.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in eBay von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26