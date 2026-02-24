Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
24.02.2026 23:35:47
Stock Market Today, Feb. 24: Bank of America Slips as Economic Uncertainty Pressures Big Banks
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a global financial-services provider, closed Tuesday at $50.41, down 1.29%. The stock slipped as investors continued to react to recent tariff-related pressure on bank shares and weighed coverage noting its underperformance versus the S&P 500 over the past year.The company’s trading volume reached 52.8 million shares, which is roughly 36% above compared with its three-month average of 38.9 million shares. Bank of America went public in 1973 and has grown 989% since its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.77% to 6,891, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.04% to finish at 22,864. Among diversified banks, industry peers JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed at $297.3 (-0.12%) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) ended at $84.57 (-0.68%), reflecting broad sector softness.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
