Blue Owl Capita a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPLU / ISIN: US09581B1035
|
24.02.2026 23:05:18
Stock Market Today, Feb. 24: Blue Owl Capital Rises After Tightening Withdrawals at Private Credit Fund
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), an alternative investment solutions provider, closed Tuesday at $10.73, up 2.78%. The stock moved as investors weighed fresh scrutiny of its private credit funds, including perceived capped withdrawals and loan sales, while watching for further clarity on liquidity management and retail private-credit flows.Trading volume reached 63.3 million shares, coming in about 226% above its three-month average of 19.4 million shares. Blue Owl Capital IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 5% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.77% to finish Tuesday at 6,890, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.04% to close at 22,864. Within alternative asset management, industry peers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closed at $116.41 (+2.37%) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) finished at $95.72 (+3.83%) as investors reassessed private credit risk and deal activity.Blue Owl Capital recently tightened withdrawals from its Blue Owl Capital Corp II fund and performed loan sales to generate cash, emphasizing its focus on liquidity management. That also prompted questions about the sustainability of its retail private-credit model. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blue Owl Capital Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Blue Owl Capital A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Blue Owl Capital A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Blue Owl Capital A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Blue Owl Capital A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)