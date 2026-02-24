NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.02.2026 23:55:16
Stock Market Today, Feb. 24: Broad Rally Lifts Markets As Investors Look Ahead to Nvidia Earnings Tomorrow and Trump's State of the Union
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.78% to 6,891.04, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.04% to 22,863.68, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.76% to 49,174.49 as AI jitters eased.Biotech player Iovance Biotherapeutics jumped 32% on positive sarcoma trial data, while Advanced Micro Devices climbed on reports of a new AI chip deal with Meta Platforms. In staples, J.M. Smucker outperformed after a Bank of America upgrade, while General Mills lagged after a downgrade.After the market sold off stocks yesterday, thanks to a viral post on AI’s “doomsday potential” and the potential implications of the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling, stocks rebounded broadly today. In less than two months this year, the market has swung from “software stocks might be dying” to “AI stocks spending heavily on capex need to show an ROI in 2026,” creating interesting market rotations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
24.02.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt: Was steckt hinter der Krise? (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)