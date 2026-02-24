NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

24.02.2026 23:55:16

Stock Market Today, Feb. 24: Broad Rally Lifts Markets As Investors Look Ahead to Nvidia Earnings Tomorrow and Trump's State of the Union

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.78% to 6,891.04, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.04% to 22,863.68, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.76% to 49,174.49 as AI jitters eased.Biotech player Iovance Biotherapeutics jumped 32% on positive sarcoma trial data, while Advanced Micro Devices climbed on reports of a new AI chip deal with Meta Platforms. In staples, J.M. Smucker outperformed after a Bank of America upgrade, while General Mills lagged after a downgrade.After the market sold off stocks yesterday, thanks to a viral post on AI’s “doomsday potential” and the potential implications of the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling, stocks rebounded broadly today. In less than two months this year, the market has swung from “software stocks might be dying” to “AI stocks spending heavily on capex need to show an ROI in 2026,” creating interesting market rotations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

