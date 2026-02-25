W Investments Aktie
WKN: 903310 / ISIN: PLARIEL00046
|
25.02.2026 23:15:11
Stock Market Today, Feb. 25: Circle Internet Group Surges After Q4 Revenue and EPS Beat Expectations
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), which provides infrastructure for stablecoin and blockchain applications, closed Wednesday at $83.14, up 35.47%. The stock rallied after Q4 2025 results topped revenue and EPS expectations. Investors are watching ongoing USDC growth, margins, and circulation trends. Trading volume reached 61.4 million shares, about 407% above its three-month average of 12.1 million shares. Circle Internet Group IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 168% since going public.The S&P 500 rose 0.82% to 6,947, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.26% to finish at 23,152. Within the application software space, industry peer Coinbase Global closed at $183.94, up 13.52%, underscoring strong crypto-related sentiment alongside Circle Internet Group’s move.Circle delivered impressive earnings Wednesday morning, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA growing by 77% and 412%, respectively. Circle is home to the USDC Coin (USDC) -- the second-largest stablecoin in the world -- which saw its circulation grow by 72% during the quarter. Better yet for investors, on-platform USDC rose nearly sixfold to equal roughly 17% of total circulation. These USDC held on Circle’s platform are important because they offer higher margins and show the company’s full-stack of offerings are taking hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu W Investments S.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.