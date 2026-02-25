Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
|
25.02.2026 23:52:08
Stock Market Today, Feb. 25: Novo Nordisk Dips After Announcing $2.1 Billion Partnership With Vivtex for Oral Drug-Delivery Technologies
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), which develops and markets diabetes and obesity treatments, closed Wednesday at $38.16, down 1.11%. The stock slipped as investors weighed a large Vivtex partnership while watching how competition and margins shape Novo’s obesity and diabetes franchise. Trading volume reached 54.7 million shares, about 141% above its three-month average of 22.7 million shares. Novo Nordisk IPO'd in 1981 and has grown 23,750% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.82% to finish Wednesday at 6,947, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.26% to close at 23,152. Within pharmaceuticals, industry peers showed mixed action as Eli Lilly closed at $1,028.83, down 1.28%, while Novartis ended at $166.85, off 0.16%.It has been a rough week for Novo Nordisk as its shares have dropped 20% over the last five business days. On Monday, the stock declined roughly 15% after its next-gen obesity medicine CagriSema reported less weight loss than Eli Lilly’s new drug in a similar Phase 3 trial, tempering sales expectations. Then on Tuesday, Novo Nordisk announced it would cut prices for Wegovy and Ozempic by 35% to 50% in the U.S. on Jan. 1, 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
