Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
|
26.02.2026 23:04:39
Stock Market Today, Feb. 26: Nu Holdings Drops After Investors React to Earnings
Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a digital banking provider in Latin America, closed Thursday at $15.06, down 9.55%. The stock moved lower as investors reacted to Q4 and full-year 2025 results, focusing on cost structure, credit-risk trends, and margin signals while reassessing near-term valuation. Trading volume reached 143.7 million shares, about 216% above its three-month average of 45.5 million shares. Nu Holdings IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 46% since going public.The S&P 500 slipped 0.53% to finish Thursday at 6,909, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.18% to close at 22,878. Within digital banking, industry peers SoFi Technologies closed at $19.1 (-0.98%) and Ally Financial ended at $41.93 (+1.06%), showing a mixed reaction across the group.Nu reported excellent earnings yesterday afternoon, but saw its stock drop nearly 10% today. After Nu’s stock more than quintupled from its low in 2022 to its high earlier this year, I think the drop is more related to overly lofty market expectations than to anything wrong with its actual earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
