Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.02.2026 22:38:58
Stock Market Today, Feb. 26: Nvidia Falls After Record Results Fail to Ease AI Bubble Concerns
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which develops GPUs and AI solutions for gaming and data centers, closed Thursday at $184.89, down 5.46%. The stock fell after blockbuster Q4 results and strong guidance failed to ease AI-bubble worries. Investors are watching how sustained AI infrastructure demand translates into future data center growth.Trading volume reached 351.1 million shares, about 104% above its three-month average of 171.8 million shares. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 450,665% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.53% to 6,909, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.18% to 22,878 as growth names lagged. Within semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $203.68 (-3.41%) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $45.46 (-3.03%), reflecting broader pressure on AI chipmakers.Nvidia’s quarterly earnings once again blew past expectations. The AI leader also predicted another record in the current quarter with about 77% revenue growth compared to last year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!