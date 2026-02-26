Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
26.02.2026 23:30:33
Stock Market Today, Feb. 26: UiPath Advances as It Moves to Shape Agentic AI Standards
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a company that creates AI and automation software for complex processes, closed Thursday at $10.71, up 7.75%. The stock rose as investors responded to its Agentic AI Foundation membership and growing interest in agentic automation, while also watching to see if these moves lead to more revenue and faster AI adoption.The company’s trading volume reached 51 million shares, which is roughly 76% above compared with its three-month average of 29 million shares. UiPath went public in 2021 and has fallen 84% since its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.53% to 6,909, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.18% to 22,878 as growth stocks came under pressure. Among robotic process automation (RPA) software industry peers, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) closed at $63.47, down 2.20%, and BP (NYSE:BP) ended at $37.99, easing 0.26%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
