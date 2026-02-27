Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
|
27.02.2026 23:02:29
Stock Market Today, Feb. 27: Coupang Rises After Investors Focus on Stabilization Following Data Incident
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), South Korean e-commerce and technology company, closed Friday at $19.08, up 1.98%. The stock inched higher as investors reacted to stabilization signs following the late‑2025 data incident and are watching how management’s recovery plan and buybacks support earnings quality. Trading volume reached 51.2 million shares, about 125% above its three-month average of 22.7 million shares. Coupang IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 61% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.45% to 6,878, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92% to 22,668. Within internet retail, industry peers JD.com closed at $26.53, down 1.67%, and Alibaba Group finished at $144.11, down 2.66%, underscoring pressure across the group.Coupang shares opened 7% higher, but trended lower to close up 2% today, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after the bell yesterday. Most of Coupang’s Q4 report is impaired by a $1.18 billion settlement with South Korean users, stemming from a “former employee illegally accessing data from over 33 million user accounts and retaining data from approximately 3,000 user accounts” during the quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coupang
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Coupang öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.12.25
|Coupang-Aktie steigt wieder: Millionen Nutzer erhalten Entschädigung nach Datenleck (finanzen.at)