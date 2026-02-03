Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.02.2026 23:52:56
Stock Market Today, Feb. 3: Palantir Technologies Surges After Record Revenue Growth and Strong AI Demand
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), which develops data integration and analytics platforms for government and commercial clients, closed at $157.88, up 6.85%. The stock moved higher after its latest earnings release and bullish analyst reactions highlighted record Q4 growth and strong AI-driven demand. Investors are contemplating whether fiscal 2026 guidance translates into sustained revenue expansion.Trading volume reached 111.3 million shares, coming in about 139% above its three-month average of 46.5 million shares. Palantir Technologies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,562% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.85% to 6,917, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.43% to 23,255. Among software - infrastructure peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $411.21 (-2.87%) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) finished at $154.6 (-3.41%) as investors weighed AI infrastructure spending plans.Palantir’s revenue soared about 70% year over year, with strength in the U.S. commercial business especially strong. Revenue in that segment rocketed 137% higher year over year, making up about half of total U.S. sales. That was especially impressive given that many investors consider Palantir more reliant on government contracts. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
