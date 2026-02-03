eBay Aktie
Stock Market Today, Feb. 3: PayPal Plunges After Earnings Miss and Weak 2026 Profit Outlook
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), a digital payments platform for merchants and consumers worldwide, closed Tuesday at $41.70, down 20.31%. The stock fell after Q4 2025 earnings and 2026 profit guidance missed expectations, while investors are watching how new leadership and capital-return plans reshape growth and margins.Trading volume reached 139 million shares, coming in about 792% above its three-month average of 16 million shares. PayPal IPO'd in 2015 and has grown 10% since going public.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
