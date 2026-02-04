AMD Aktie
Stock Market Today, Feb. 4: Advanced Micro Devices Slides as Wall Street Adjusts AI Revenue Expectations
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which designs and produces CPUs and GPUs for PCs, servers, and gaming consoles, closed at $200.19, down 17.31%. The stock dropped after a strong fiscal Q4 2025 beat was overshadowed by softer-than-hoped fiscal Q1 2026 sales guidance and profitability concerns, and investors are watching how quickly AMD’s AI data center growth can scale against Nvidia.The company’s trading volume reached 104.9 million shares, which is 157% above compared with its three-month average of 40.8 million shares. Advanced Micro Devices went public in 1980 and has grown 6255% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 1.51% to 22,905 as tech shares broadly weakened. Among semiconductor peers, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) closed at $48.6 (-1.32%) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) finished at $174.19 (-3.41%), declining less than AMD’s larger drop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
