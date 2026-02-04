Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
04.02.2026 23:41:01
Stock Market Today, Feb. 4: Super Micro Computer Surges on Blowout Earnings Fueled by AI Server Demand
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), high-performance server and storage solutions maker, closed Wednesday at $33.76, up 13.78% as investors responded to a blowout fiscal Q2 driven by AI infrastructure demand and raised revenue guidance while continuing to weigh ongoing margin pressures and risk factors. Commentary pointed to “blockbuster” AI-server results and a higher full-year outlook as key drivers, and investors are watching how management executes on aggressive growth plans while stabilizing gross margins and customer concentration.Trading volume reached 115 million shares, coming in about quadruple its three-month average of 29 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,754% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.51% to finish Wednesday’s session at 22,905. Within technology hardware, storage & peripherals, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) closed at $23.25, gaining 6.75%, and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) finished at $122, up 4.14%, underscoring strength across server-focused peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc
