Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
|
04.02.2026 23:46:37
Stock Market Today, Feb. 4: Uber Falls After Profit Outlook Misses Expectations
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), a global ride-hailing and delivery platform, closed Wednesday at $73.92, down 5.15%. The stock moved lower after Uber reported strong Q4 revenue growth but missed EPS estimates and offered conservative Q1 2026 guidance. Investors are watching margin trends and execution on its autonomous and robotaxi strategy next. Trading volume reached 62.8 million shares, about 208% above its three-month average of 20.4 million shares. Uber Technologies IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 78% since going public.The S&P 500 fell 0.51% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.51% to 22,905. Within transportation, mobility-as-a-service names also traded lower, with Lyft closing at $16.16 (-3.58%) and DoorDash finishing at $195.83 (-3.05%).While the market was underwhelmed by Uber’s Q4 earnings report and guidance, investors shouldn’t panic. Setting Wall Street’s expectations aside, Uber:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
