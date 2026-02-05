Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
05.02.2026 23:43:38
Stock Market Today, Feb. 5: Alphabet Rallies Back to Even After Unveiling 2026 AI Spending Plan Near $185 Billion
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), a provider of search, advertising, and cloud computing services, closed Thursday at $331.25, down 0.54%. The stock wavered as investors analyzed Alphabet’s plan to increase 2026 AI capital expenditures to about $180 billion and weighed how higher spending would affect future cash flow and AI growth. Trading volume reached 87.1 million shares, about 136% above its three-month average of 36.8 million shares. Alphabet IPO'd in 2004 and has grown 13,097% since going public.S&P 500 fell 1.20% to 6,800, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.59% to finish at 22,541, with tech names under pressure. Among interactive media & services peers, Meta Platforms closed at $670.21 (+0.18%), while Amazon finished at $222.69 (−4.42%), showing mixed moves among large-cap competitors.Alphabet initially dropped 4% today after the company reported earnings on Wednesday afternoon, but then rallied back to near breakeven. Sales and earnings per share grew by 18% and 31% during Q4, soaring past Wall Street’s consensus. While Google Search and YouTube delivered steady sales growth of 17% and 9% each, Alphabet’s cloud backlog stole the show as it soared 55% sequentially -- more than doubling from Q4 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
06.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street baut Verluste aus - Alphabet weckt Ängste (Dow Jones)
|
05.02.26
|Big Tech shares slide for third day with AI stocks under pressure (Financial Times)
|
05.02.26
|Big Tech shares slide for third day with AI stocks under pressure (Financial Times)
|
05.02.26
|ROUNDUP 3: Google-Mutter Alphabet will KI-Investitionen in etwa verdoppeln (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Erneute Abgaben - Alphabet weckt Ängste (Dow Jones)
|
05.02.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Google-Mutter Alphabet will KI-Investitionen in etwa verdoppeln (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.26
|Alphabet: Google-Mutter will 2026 bis zu 185 Milliarden Dollar in KI stecken (Spiegel Online)