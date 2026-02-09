Morgan Stanley Aktie
Stock Market Today, Feb. 9: TeraWulf Jumps After Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage With Bullish AI View
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), an environmentally focused bitcoin miner and AI infrastructure operator, closed Monday at $16.65, up 16.52% The stock rose after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $37 target, citing TeraWulf’s strong position as an AI-focused data center and its potential for infrastructure growth.The company’s trading volume reached 64.4 million shares, which is roughly 94% above compared with its three-month average of 33.3 million shares. TeraWulf went public in 1994 and has grown 1,276% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.45% to finish Monday at 6,964, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) advanced 0.90% to close at 23,239. Within cryptocurrency mining, industry peers Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $8.06 (-2.18%) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) finished at $14.97 (+3.60%), underscoring mixed sentiment across bitcoin-linked miners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
