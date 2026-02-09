Valaris Aktie
Stock Market Today, Feb. 9: Transocean Shares Surge After Announcing $5.8 Billion Valaris Acquisition
Transocean (NYSE:RIG), an offshore drilling contractor, closed Monday at $5.71, up 5.94%. The stock climbed during Monday’s regular session as investors reacted to the announced all-stock acquisition of Valaris and are now watching execution on cost synergies and backlog growth. Trading volume reached 179 million shares, about 391% above its three-month average of 36.5 million shares. Transocean IPO'd in 1993 and has fallen 48% since going public.The S&P 500 added 0.45% to finish Monday at 6,963, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.90% to close at 23,239. Within oil & gas drilling, industry peers Noble closed at $41.86 (+6.79%) and Seadrill finished at $41.18 (+3.21%) as investors weighed offshore demand and fleet positioning.Leading offshore driller Transocean announced its intent to acquire Valaris in an all-stock, $5.8 billion acquisition today. Transocean shares rose 6% on the news, while Valaris stock spiked 34%. By adding Valaris, Transocean’s drillship count grows from 20 to 33, its semi-submergible total increases from 7 to 9, and it adds 31 jackups -- it previously had zero.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
