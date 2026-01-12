Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
12.01.2026 23:12:34
Stock Market Today, Jan. 12: Walmart Jumps on Nasdaq 100 Inclusion
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), the global omnichannel retailer, closed Monday at $117.97, up 3.00% as investors responded to its pending Nasdaq-100 inclusion and new partnerships. Walmart IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 549,006% since going public. Trading volume reached 47.4 million shares, about 143% above its three-month average of 19.5 million. Monday’s action centered on Walmart’s Nasdaq-100 “countdown” and reports highlighting its Google Gemini integration.The S&P 500 added 0.15% to finish at 6,977, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.26% to close at 23,734. Within discount stores, industry peers Costco Wholesale and Target rose 1.97% and 0.61%, respectively, as defensive retailers benefited from renewed interest in large, resilient consumer names.A couple of weeks after switching from being listed on the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq, the mega-retailer joined the Nasdaq-100. Though being added to the Nasdaq-100 doesn't change anything about its operations, the inclusion is somewhat symbolic as it highlights Walmart's shifting ambitions towards becoming an AI- and technology-focused behemoth, as opposed to just a retailer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
|
08.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nasdaq-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nasdaq-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.12.25