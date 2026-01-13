AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
13.01.2026 23:13:45
Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Advanced Micro Devices Jumps After Analyst Upgrade Highlights AI Server Chip Demand
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), a leading CPU and GPU designer, closed Tuesday’s session at $220.97, up 6.39% following a bullish analyst upgrade and a separate analyst's positive earnings preview for the stock. Advanced Micro Devices IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 6,915% since going public. Trading volume reached 55 million shares, approximately 25% above its three-month average of 43.9 million.The S&P 500 slipped 0.20% to 6,963, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.10% to finish at 23,710. Among Semiconductor Manufacturing rivals, Nvidia gained 0.47% and Intel rose 7.33%, as investors compared AI server positioning and upcoming product ramps across the group.AMD rose 6% today after a KeyBanc analyst stated that the company's server CPUs were almost sold out for 2026, thanks to AI and data center tailwinds. The analyst also noted that they expect AMD's serve GPU business to grow by at least 50% -- prompting them to raise their price target on the stock to $270. This target represents 22% upside, even after today's increase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
00:54
|White House sets tariffs to take 25% cut of Nvidia and AMD sales in China (Financial Times)
|
00:54
|White House sets tariffs to take 25% cut of Nvidia and AMD sales in China (Financial Times)
|
13.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|Verluste in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26