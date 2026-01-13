HSBC Holdings Aktie
WKN: 923893 / ISIN: GB0005405286
|
14.01.2026 00:10:55
Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Netflix Rises After HSBC Upgrade Sparks Optimism Ahead of Earnings
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a subscription-based streaming service for movies and TV shows, closed Tuesday’s session at $90.32, up 1.02%. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 75,393% since going public. Trading volume reached 43.8 million shares, coming in roughly 0.7% below its three-month average of 44.1 million shares.Tuesday's action followed fresh analyst calls and ongoing merger chatter around Netflix. Investors are watching upcoming earnings guidance and any update on large content or M&A commitments. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.20% to 6,963, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.10% to 23,710. Within entertainment, industry peers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were mixed. Disney edged 0.14% higher while Amazon shares dipped 1.57%. Investors are comparing their streaming strategies and content investments with Netflix's positioning.Netflix has been in the mix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and now may be mulling amending its bid to an all-cash offer, according to reports. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
