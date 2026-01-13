Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
13.01.2026 23:29:53
Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Super Micro Computer Drops on Analyst Downgrade and Margin Worries
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), AI-focused server and storage provider, closed Tuesday's session at $28.6, down 5.05% as investors reacted to fresh analyst downgrades and margin concerns. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,165% since going public. Trading volume reached 51.4 million shares, about 95% above its three-month average of 26.4 million shares.Tuesday's catalysts centered on a new "sell" rating and margin-downside worries for Super Micro, and investors are watching how AI server demand can offset profit pressure. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.20% to 6,963, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.10% to 23,710. Among computer hardware industry peers, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) rose 0.88% and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) fell 0.66%, as investors weigh AI infrastructure growth against rising component costs and potential margin headwinds.Super Micro seems to have corrected accounting issues that dogged the stock throughout 2024, but now the underlying business is pressuring shares. Word that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recommended investors sell the stock and assigned a price target of just $26 pressured shares today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
