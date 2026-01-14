Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
14.01.2026 23:08:13
Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Bank of America Falls After Strong Earnings Meet Softer Net Interest Income Outlook
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a global consumer and commercial bank, closed Wednesday at $52.48, down 3.78% after investors weighed strong Q4 results against a softer net interest income outlook and sector pressures. Bank of America IPO'd in 1973 and has grown 1,034% since going public. Trading volume reached 84.1 million shares, about 124% above its three-month average of 37.6 million shares.Wednesday's trading followed Q4 results that topped expectations but paired solid revenue and trading performance with tempered 2026 net interest income guidance, and investors are watching future rate trends and banking regulation signals next. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,928, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.00% to 23,472. Among banks, industry peers JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) lost 0.96% and 4.61%, respectively, as investors weighed big-bank earnings quality and the outlook for net interest margins.Bank of America said it expects net interest income, an important source of revenue, to rise between 5% and 7% this year. While those are solid results for the lending portion of the business, growing expenses have investors worried about profitability going forward. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.
