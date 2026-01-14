Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.01.2026 23:34:15
Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: CleanSpark Shares Jump After Texas Land Deal for AI Data Center Expansion
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure operator, closed Wednesday’s session at $13.34, up 6.29%. CleanSpark IPO'd in 2016 and has fallen 87% since going public. Trading volume reached 59.7 million shares, which is approximately 89% above its three-month average of 31.5 million shares. Wednesday’s action reflected investors reacting to CleanSpark’s latest Texas land purchase for AI data centers and a fresh analyst upgrade, and they are now watching how quickly new capacity converts into revenue.The S&P 500 slipped 0.51% to 6,928, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.00% to 23,472. Among Bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions, industry peers Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms gained 1.46% and 3.34%, suggesting investors are rewarding miners pursuing larger-scale compute and power infrastructure.Yesterday, Northland Capital Markets named CleanSpark a "strong buy" with a price target of $22.50 -- implying roughly 80% upside. The firm cited "abundant opportunities" for CleanSpark to expand into the high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data center infrastructure niche -- diversifying away from its sole status as a Bitcoin miner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 828,00
|-0,14%
|CleanSpark Inc Registered Shs
|11,07
|0,00%