Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
14.01.2026 23:52:26
Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Intel Jumps on Sold Out 2026 Server CPU Capacity
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Wednesday at $48.72, up 3.02%. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,867% since going public. Trading volume reached 147 million shares, about 60% above its three-month average of 91.7 million shares.Wednesday's action reflected continued enthusiasm around Intel's artificial intelligence (AI) server and foundry narrative, while investors are watching how sustained AI data center demand shapes 2026 capacity and margin visibility. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,928, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.00% to 23,472. Within semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered mixed moves, as investors weigh AI-driven growth expectations against supply constraints and shifting competitive dynamics.Intel shares have already soared more than 30% this year. That's partially due to server chip shortages. Intel's server central processing unit (CPU) capacity is already nearly sold out for 2026, and the company could be increasing prices on chips. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26