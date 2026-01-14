Cool Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053
|
14.01.2026 23:11:11
Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Nvidia Leads Tech Losses as Investors Cool on AI
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.53% to 6,926.60 as it again failed to hold the 7,000 mark. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid 1.00% to 23,471.75 on tech weakness, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) edged down 0.09% to 49,149.63 in a risk-off session.Mega-cap tech dragged the tape, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) falling 1.44% to $183.14 and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shedding 2.40% to $459.38. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) sank on mixed earnings and regulatory worries. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) outperformed after CEO Darren Woods called Venezuela "uninvestable" last week. Investors pulled out of tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks today, causing the Nasdaq's biggest decline in a month. High-growth stocks have been hit hard by overvaluation fears as well as wider geopolitical shifts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Cool Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Cool Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 828,00
|-0,14%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|162,14
|0,68%