Cool Holdings Aktie

Cool Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 23:11:11

Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Nvidia Leads Tech Losses as Investors Cool on AI

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.53% to 6,926.60 as it again failed to hold the 7,000 mark. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid 1.00% to 23,471.75 on tech weakness, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) edged down 0.09% to 49,149.63 in a risk-off session.Mega-cap tech dragged the tape, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) falling 1.44% to $183.14 and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shedding 2.40% to $459.38. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) sank on mixed earnings and regulatory worries.  Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) outperformed after CEO Darren Woods called Venezuela "uninvestable" last week. Investors pulled out of tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks today, causing the Nasdaq's biggest decline in a month. High-growth stocks have been hit hard by overvaluation fears as well as wider geopolitical shifts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cool Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cool Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 828,00 -0,14% Ai Holdings Corp
NVIDIA Corp. 162,14 0,68% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen