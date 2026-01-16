ImmunityBio Aktie
Stock Market Today, Jan. 16: ImmunityBio Soars After Anktiva Revenue Jumps 700 Percent Year Over Year
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), cancer and infectious disease immunotherapy developer, closed Friday at $5.52, up 39.75% for the session. The stock climbed after Premarket updates highlighted explosive Anktiva revenue growth, positive oncology trial data, and new regulatory approvals, and investors are watching upcoming BLA plans and broader Anktiva commercialization traction next.Trading volume reached 176 million shares, about 1,254% above its three-month average of 13 million shares. ImmunityBio IPO'd in 2015 and has fallen 85% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.06% to 6,940, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) eased 0.06% to finish at 23,515. (NASDAQ:IOVA)(NASDAQ:IOVA)and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) , were up 6.31% and 1.07%, respectively, today. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) closed at $2.36, up 6.31%, and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) ended at $285.04, gaining 1.07%, as investors reassessed oncology drug developers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
