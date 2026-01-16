Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
16.01.2026 23:15:04
Stock Market Today, Jan. 16: Super Micro Computer Jumps on AI Server Demand After Taiwan Semiconductor Results
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), which designs and sells high-performance server and storage solutions, closed Friday at $32.66, up 11.01%. The stock advanced as part of a broad chip-stock rally linked to increased AI-driven sentiment following strong results from Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and investors are watching whether renewed AI server demand can sustain this rebound from recent lows.Trading volume reached 77.8 million shares, coming in about 182% above compared with its three-month average of 27.6 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,628% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.07% to 6,939, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.06% to 23,515. Among computer hardware peers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $120.53 (+0.73%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $21.44 (-2.32%), reflecting mixed reactions to shifting data center and memory-cost expectations.Super Micro shares have plunged almost 40% over the past three months. Investor concerns included dropping margins as well as a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
