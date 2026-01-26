ImmunityBio Aktie
Stock Market Today, Jan. 20: ImmunityBio Soars Again After FDA Outlines Resubmission Path for ANKTIVA in Bladder Cancer
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), an immunotherapy and infectious disease drug maker, closed Tuesday at $6.48, up 17.39%. The stock is reacting to reports on FDA end-of-phase discussions for ANKTIVA label expansion in bladder cancer, and investors are watching next steps on the planned data resubmission path. Trading volume reached 209.3 million shares, about 1,000% above its three-month average of 19.1 million shares. ImmunityBio IPO'd in 2015 and has fallen 81% since going public.The S&P 500 fell 2.06% to 6,797, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.39% to finish at 22,954. Within biotechnology, peers moved mixed, as Moderna closed at $43.00 (+4.56%) and Novavax ended at $8.20 (+0.49%), highlighting stock-specific catalysts over sector trends.After more than doubling its share price in just five days last week, ImmunityBio’s stock rocketed higher again today, finishing up 17%. The catalyst for this was the company’s FDA End-of-Phase meeting, where a potential resubmission path was outlined for ImmunityBio’s ANKTIVA therapy to be used in BCG-unresponsive papillary bladder cancer. In simpler terms, if this proceeds, it would represent another potential label expansion for the company’s primary therapy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
