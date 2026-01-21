Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
21.01.2026 23:33:05
Stock Market Today, Jan. 21: Dow Rebounds After Greenland and Tariff Tensions Ease
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.16% to 6,875.48, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.18% to 23,224.82, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) advanced 1.21% to 49,077.24 as de-escalation of Greenland and tariff tensions fueled a relief rally.Geopolitically exposed Dow components rebounded after Tuesday’s slide, while rotation themes kept pressure on some mega-cap tech even as the broader Nasdaq bounced. Recent weakness in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) underscored lingering skepticism toward traditional blue chips despite today’s index gains. 3M slid another 0.15% today, though IBM jumped 2.12%.President Trump eased tensions with a two-part announcement today. He first ruled out military action in Greenland at his widely followed Davos speech. A social media post followed, saying he had agreed to a framework for a deal with NATO regarding Greenland. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
