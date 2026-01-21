Netflix Aktie

Netflix

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

21.01.2026 23:22:04

Stock Market Today, Jan. 21: Netflix Falls After Fourth-Quarter Earnings and New All-Cash WBD Deal

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a provider of on-demand streaming of movies and TV shows globally, closed Wednesday at $85.36, down 2.18%. The stock moved lower as investors weighed a Q4 earnings beat and a new all-cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. Trading volume reached 124.8 million shares, more than double the three-month average of 48.1 million. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 71,247% since going public.S&P 500 rose 1.16% to finish Wednesday at 6,875, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.18% to close at 23,225. Among entertainment rivals, Walt Disney closed at $113.23, up 2.62%, and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) finished at $28.53, gaining 1.03%, as investors assessed evolving streaming strategies and deal speculation across the entertainment landscape.Shortly after the company announced a new potential all-cash bid for WBD yesterday, Netflix reported Q4 earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations, but were ultimately deemed underwhelming. While sales and earnings per share jumped 18% and 30%, respectively, management’s “conservative” 2026 guidance for 14% revenue growth and $6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) — down from $9 billion in 2025 — left the market slightly disappointed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
