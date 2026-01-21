Vale Aktie
WKN DE: A0RN7L / ISIN: US91912E2046
|
21.01.2026 23:17:39
Stock Market Today, Jan. 21: Vale Jumps After Trading Volume Surges Well Above Average
Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global iron ore and nickel producer, closed Wednesday at $15.57, up 4.29%. The stock moved higher during a choppy recovery session as materials and mining names rebounded with Wall Street, and investors are watching how macro conditions and iron ore demand shape earnings power next.Trading volume reached 57.9 million shares, coming in about 74% above compared with its three-month average of 33.3 million shares. Vale IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 592% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.16% to finish near 6,875, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.18% to close around 23,225. Among metals and mining industry peers, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) closed at $65.61, up 1.89%, and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) finished at $88.84, gaining 3.69% as cyclicals participated in the rebound.It was a bumpy day in the markets as all eyes were on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and President Trump’s speech there. As tensions eased regarding a U.S. takeover of Greenland, material and mining stocks like Vale surged. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)
