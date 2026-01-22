Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
22.01.2026 23:52:53
Stock Market Today, Jan. 22: Markets Surge Again Today After Greenland Tariffs Are Dropped
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.54% to 6,912.54, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.91% to 23,436.02, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.63% to 49,384.00 as tariff fears eased and risk appetite firmed.FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) jumped 6.10% and 12.54%, respectively, on relief over scrapped Greenland-linked tariffs, while strength in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and a rebound in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) helped extend the Nasdaq’s tech-led advance.Yesterday’s news that President Trump agreed to a framework for a deal related to Greenland and U.S. security kept stocks rising today. With new European tariffs at least temporarily back off the table, investors jumped back into equities today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
