Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.01.2026 23:27:07
Stock Market Today, Jan. 26: CoreWeave Jumps After Nvidia Invests $2 Billion in AI Infrastructure Partnership
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), an AI-focused cloud GPU provider, closed Monday at $98.31, up 5.73%. The stock advanced after Nvidia disclosed a $2 billion equity stake and an expanded AI infrastructure partnership.Trading volume reached 48.5 million shares, about 67% above its three-month average of 29 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 146% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.50% to finish Monday at 6,950, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.43% to close at 23,601. Within cloud infrastructure services, industry peers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $186.36 (-0.70%) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished at $470.28 (+0.93%), underscoring mixed reactions to AI demand and spending.Nvidia was already an investor and partner with CoreWeave, and the AI leader expanded its stake with the announcement today that it will invest another $2 billion in the company. That brings its ownership stake to over 10%, and maybe more importantly, signals a long runway for AI infrastructure demand. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!