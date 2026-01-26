Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
26.01.2026 23:44:29
Stock Market Today, Jan. 26: Rising AI Competition, Ad-Tech Concerns, and the Fed Watch Are in Focus
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.50% to 6,950.15, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.43% to 23,601.36, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 0.64% to 49,412.41 as solid macro data offset lingering volatility ahead of this week’s Fed decision and earnings deluge.Ad-tech player The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) slid after negative analyst commentary flagged rising competitive pressure and easier customer switching in a generative‑AI landscape. Company-specific news also helped sink the stock even as tech stocks had a strong day.Investors expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at its meeting this week, but the upcoming pick for a new Fed chairman is the bigger news right now. The new chairman will take the job with spot gold and other metals surging as investors seek alternatives to equities amid a growing U.S. deficit. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
