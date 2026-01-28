Banco Bradesco Aktie

28.01.2026 17:53:36

Stock Market Today, Jan. 27: Banco Bradesco Rises Ahead of Brazilian Central Bank Meeting

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), a major Brazilian bank, closed Tuesday at $4.14, up 4.28%. The move could be connected to hopes of interest rate cuts in Brazil, potentially starting in March. Rates are currently near 15% and policymakers at Brazil's central bank will meet tomorrow, January 28th.Trading volume reached 60.8 million shares, coming in about 76% above its three-month average of 34.5 million shares. Banco Bradesco IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 387% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.41% to finish Tuesday at 6,978.60, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.91% to 23,817.10. Among Brazilian banks, Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) closed up 4.65% at $8.78 and Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) gained 4.57% to end at $7.10, reflecting broad strength across the sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
