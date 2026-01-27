Stock Market Today, Jan. 27: Nvidia’s $2 Billion Bet Lifts CoreWeave and Refocuses the AI Infrastructure Trade

CoreWeave Aktie

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a cloud-based GPU infrastructure provider for AI workloads, closed Tuesday at $108.86, up 10.73%. The stock moved higher after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s $2 billion investment and a Deutsche Bank upgrade. Investors are watching CoreWeave’s AI data center buildout toward 5–7.9 GW of capacity by 2030. CoreWeave’s trading volume reached 45.4 million shares, coming in about 55% above compared with its three-month average of 29.3 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 172% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.41% to finish Tuesday at 6,979, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.91% to close at 23,817. Within cloud infrastructure services, industry peers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $188.52 (+1.10%) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished at $480.58 (+2.19%) as investors tracked AI-focused capacity and spending plans.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
