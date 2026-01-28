Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 23:03:55

Stock Market Today, Jan. 28: Intel Surges After Reports of Nvidia and Apple Foundry Partnerships

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Wednesday at $48.78, up 11.04%. The stock moved higher after reports of prospective Nvidia and Apple foundry deals and insider buying. Investors are watching whether these partnerships can offset earlier concerns about Intel’s 2026 outlook.Trading volume reached 200 million shares, about 107% above its three-month average of 96 million shares. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,885% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.01% to 6,978, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.17% to 23,857. Within semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $252.74 (up 0.28%) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) finished at $191.52 (up 1.59%), trailing Intel’s sharper rebound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten