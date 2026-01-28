Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

28.01.2026 23:03:55
Stock Market Today, Jan. 28: Intel Surges After Reports of Nvidia and Apple Foundry Partnerships
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Wednesday at $48.78, up 11.04%. The stock moved higher after reports of prospective Nvidia and Apple foundry deals and insider buying. Investors are watching whether these partnerships can offset earlier concerns about Intel’s 2026 outlook.Trading volume reached 200 million shares, about 107% above its three-month average of 96 million shares. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,885% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.01% to 6,978, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.17% to 23,857. Within semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $252.74 (up 0.28%) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) finished at $191.52 (up 1.59%), trailing Intel’s sharper rebound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
