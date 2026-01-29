Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
29.01.2026 23:45:14
Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: Joby Aviation Falls After Announcing $1.2 Billion Stock and Convertible Note Offerings
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for air taxi services, closed Thursday at $11.13, down 16.72%. The stock moved lower after Joby priced upsized concurrent stock and convertible note offerings around $1.2 billion. Investors are watching how the enlarged capital raise and dilution shape funding for certification and commercial launch plans. Trading volume reached 145.5 million shares, about 475% above its three-month average of 25.3 million shares. Joby Aviation IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 6% since going public.The S&P 500 slipped 0.17% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72% to 23,685. Among eVTOL companies, Archer Aviation closed at $7.43, down 3.82%, as investors reassessed funding and technology roadmaps across the sector.One day after announcing it would raise $1 billion from convertible notes and issuing new shares, Joby Aviation bumped this figure to $1.2 billion. Half of this will come from convertible notes due in 2032, with the other $600 million coming from the sale of 53 million shares at $11.35. Joby burned over $500 million in cash in the last year, so this will be a good safety net as it continues its certification and manufacturing efforts.
