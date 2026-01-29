Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 23:08:13

Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: Microsoft Falls After Azure Growth Slows and AI Spending Raises Investor Concerns

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which develops software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide, closed Thursday at $433.50, down 9.99%. Shares declined after earnings and AI capital expenditure updates led investors to focus on slowing Azure cloud growth. Trading volume reached 126.5 million shares, about 366% above its three-month average of 27.1 million shares. Microsoft IPO'd in 1986 and has grown 445,782% since going public.The S&P 500 dipped 0.17% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72% to 23,685 as large-cap tech weighed on software-heavy benchmarks. Among software industry peers, Apple closed at $258.01, up 0.61%, and Alphabet finished at $338.25, gaining 0.67%, both showing more resilient reactions than Microsoft.Despite growing sales and earnings per share by 17% and 24% during the second quarter -- easily surpassing Wall Street’s expectations -- Microsoft stock sold off 10% today. While the company’s Intelligent Cloud unit continued to see accelerating growth at 29% in Q2, the market seemed more focused on the fact that Microsoft’s capex jumped 89% year over year from Q2 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 664,00 1,18% Ai Holdings Corp
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 21 310,00 -12,01% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 362,05 0,14% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:52 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13:46 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
13:02 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen