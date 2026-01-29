Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.01.2026 23:08:13
Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: Microsoft Falls After Azure Growth Slows and AI Spending Raises Investor Concerns
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which develops software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide, closed Thursday at $433.50, down 9.99%. Shares declined after earnings and AI capital expenditure updates led investors to focus on slowing Azure cloud growth. Trading volume reached 126.5 million shares, about 366% above its three-month average of 27.1 million shares. Microsoft IPO'd in 1986 and has grown 445,782% since going public.The S&P 500 dipped 0.17% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72% to 23,685 as large-cap tech weighed on software-heavy benchmarks. Among software industry peers, Apple closed at $258.01, up 0.61%, and Alphabet finished at $338.25, gaining 0.67%, both showing more resilient reactions than Microsoft.Despite growing sales and earnings per share by 17% and 24% during the second quarter -- easily surpassing Wall Street’s expectations -- Microsoft stock sold off 10% today. While the company’s Intelligent Cloud unit continued to see accelerating growth at 29% in Q2, the market seemed more focused on the fact that Microsoft’s capex jumped 89% year over year from Q2 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 664,00
|1,18%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|21 310,00
|-12,01%
|Microsoft Corp.
|362,05
|0,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.