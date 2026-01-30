Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 15:52:54

Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: Microsoft Slides and Meta Surges

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.17% to 6,969.01 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.72% to 23,685.12 on tech weakness today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) inched up 0.11% to 49,071.56, holding near record territory.Mega-cap tech dominated trading as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell 9.99% to $433.50. According to Bloomberg, the $357 billion wipeout was the second-largest loss in a single session. Strong results from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) helped cushion broader index losses.Software bellwether ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) sank 9.94% to $116.73 in spite of Q4 earnings that beat analyst expectations. The selloff in software stocks continued, with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) dropping on ongoing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace their services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten