Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
30.01.2026 15:52:54
Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: Microsoft Slides and Meta Surges
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.17% to 6,969.01 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.72% to 23,685.12 on tech weakness today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) inched up 0.11% to 49,071.56, holding near record territory.Mega-cap tech dominated trading as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell 9.99% to $433.50. According to Bloomberg, the $357 billion wipeout was the second-largest loss in a single session. Strong results from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) helped cushion broader index losses.Software bellwether ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) sank 9.94% to $116.73 in spite of Q4 earnings that beat analyst expectations. The selloff in software stocks continued, with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) dropping on ongoing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace their services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
