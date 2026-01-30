Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
30.01.2026 23:31:38
Stock Market Today, Jan. 30: Apple Advances After Strong Earnings as Focus Turns to Supply and AI
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), consumer electronics and services giant, closed Friday at $259.48, up 0.46%. The stock traded in the wake of a blowout fiscal Q1 report, while investors are weighing supply constraints, AI positioning, and guidance commentary for signs of sustained iPhone and services growth.The company’s trading volume reached 79.6 million shares, coming in about 68% above its three-month average of 47.4 million shares. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.43% to 6,939, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.94% to finish at 23,462. Within technology hardware, peers moved mixed as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $430.29 (-0.74%) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $338 (-0.04%), highlighting investor focus on large-cap AI and cloud growth.Apple closed higher Friday after a solid fiscal first-quarter report confirmed strong iPhone demand and continued momentum in its high-margin services. Revenue rose roughly 16% year over year, and iPhone sales reached a record, but the stock’s measured response reflected investor focus on what lies ahead rather than the quarter just reported. Management flagged memory-chip constraints and signaled a possible shift toward prioritizing premium iPhone launches in 2026 amid tighter component supply.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
30.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Apple trotz Rekordquartal erst spät im Plus - Chip-Engpässe (dpa-AFX)
|
30.01.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Verluste in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Apple fallen trotz Rekordquartal - Probleme mit Chip-Engpässen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.01.26
|ROUNDUP 3: Apple kämpft nach iPhone-Rekordquartal mit Chip-Engpässen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|MARKT USA/Wall Street von Geld- und Geopolitik belastet (Dow Jones)