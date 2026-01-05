Ondas Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US68236H1059
|
05.01.2026 23:53:38
Stock Market Today, Jan. 5: Ondas Surges on Autonomous Systems Orders, Rebrand, and Investor Day
Up 13.70% to $12.53 today, Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. Ondas IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 104% since going public. Trading volume reached 140 million shares, roughly 60% above its three-month average of 86 million.The S&P 500 added 0.65% to finish near 6,903, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.69% to 23,396. Aerospace and defense stocks received strong interest, with peers AeroVironment up 16.09% to $297.41 and Draganfly gaining 10.34% to $8.11, as investors tracked demand for drone defense and autonomous systems platforms.It was a busy day for the aerospace industry, following the news surrounding Venezuela and President Maduro this weekend. The State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF rose 4%, while the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF increased 2%, highlighting renewed interest in the space. With these stocks being bid back up, Ondas rose alongside them after a noteworthy batch of news last week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
