Alumis Aktie

Alumis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40GLK / ISIN: US0223071020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 23:12:50

Stock Market Today, Jan. 6: Alumis Shares Surge on Positive Phase 3 Psoriasis Data for Envudeucitinib

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), which develops targeted therapies for immune-mediated diseases, closed Tuesday’s session at $16.23, up 95.31%. Trading volume reached 64.1 million shares, coming in about 3,077% above its three-month average of 2 million shares.Tuesday's move followed Phase 3 psoriasis data for envudeucitinib, which investors are treating as a potential commercial inflection point. The focus is now watching New Drug Application (NDA) timing and competitive dynamics in oral TYK2 inhibitors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.62% to 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.65% to finish at 23,547. Biotechnology peers Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) saw mixed moves, underscoring how stock-specific trial readouts are driving sentiment across the biotechnology group.Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases. Today's positive Phase 3 results achieved both primary and secondary endpoints with strong statistical significance in individuals with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alumis Inc Registered shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Alumis Inc Registered shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alumis Inc Registered shs 17,92 10,41% Alumis Inc Registered shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen