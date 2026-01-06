Alumis Aktie
WKN DE: A40GLK / ISIN: US0223071020
|
06.01.2026 23:12:50
Stock Market Today, Jan. 6: Alumis Shares Surge on Positive Phase 3 Psoriasis Data for Envudeucitinib
Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), which develops targeted therapies for immune-mediated diseases, closed Tuesday's session at $16.23, up 95.31%. Trading volume reached 64.1 million shares, coming in about 3,077% above its three-month average of 2 million shares.Tuesday's move followed Phase 3 psoriasis data for envudeucitinib, which investors are treating as a potential commercial inflection point. The focus is now watching New Drug Application (NDA) timing and competitive dynamics in oral TYK2 inhibitors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.62% to 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.65% to finish at 23,547. Biotechnology peers Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) saw mixed moves, underscoring how stock-specific trial readouts are driving sentiment across the biotechnology group.Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases. Today's positive Phase 3 results achieved both primary and secondary endpoints with strong statistical significance in individuals with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
|Alumis Inc Registered shs
|17,92
|10,41%