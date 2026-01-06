Vale Aktie

Vale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RN7L / ISIN: US91912E2046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 23:44:05

Stock Market Today, Jan. 6: Vale Shares Jump on Strong Day for Mining Stocks

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global iron ore and nickel producer, closed Tuesday's session at $14.17, up 4.50%. Vale IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 530% since going public. Trading volume reached 57.2 million shares, coming in about 75% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares.Tuesday's move followed disclosures of new and increased institutional positions in Vale and fresh features reassessing the stock's 2025 rally and decade-long returns. Investors are also watching how production, costs, and capital returns evolve. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.62% to finish at 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.65% to close at 23,547. Within the metals & mining space, industry peers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) climbed 2.66% and 2.43%, respectively, as investors weigh commodity-price leverage and capital-spending plans across diversified miners. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) jumped 8.2%, however, helping to explain the high trading volume in Vale, too. Institutional investor, Advisory Resource Group, disclosed a new third-quarter position of 132,058 Vale shares, helping to boost sentiment. Kathmere Capital Management also reported lifting its Vale stake by 50% to about $1.3 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen