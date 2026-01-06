Vale Aktie
WKN DE: A0RN7L / ISIN: US91912E2046
06.01.2026 23:44:05
Stock Market Today, Jan. 6: Vale Shares Jump on Strong Day for Mining Stocks
Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global iron ore and nickel producer, closed Tuesday's session at $14.17, up 4.50%. Vale IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 530% since going public. Trading volume reached 57.2 million shares, coming in about 75% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares.Tuesday's move followed disclosures of new and increased institutional positions in Vale and fresh features reassessing the stock's 2025 rally and decade-long returns. Investors are also watching how production, costs, and capital returns evolve. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.62% to finish at 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.65% to close at 23,547. Within the metals & mining space, industry peers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) climbed 2.66% and 2.43%, respectively, as investors weigh commodity-price leverage and capital-spending plans across diversified miners. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) jumped 8.2%, however, helping to explain the high trading volume in Vale, too. Institutional investor, Advisory Resource Group, disclosed a new third-quarter position of 132,058 Vale shares, helping to boost sentiment. Kathmere Capital Management also reported lifting its Vale stake by 50% to about $1.3 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
