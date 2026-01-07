Notes Aktie

ISIN: US66978J1079

08.01.2026 00:14:55

Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Compass Surges After Announcing $750 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Compass (NYSE:COMP), a technology-driven real estate brokerage services provider, closed Wednesday’s session at $11.85, up 9.37%. Compass IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 41% since going public. Trading volume reached 94.7 million shares, which is approximately 647% above its three-month average of 12.7 million shares. Wednesday’s action reflected investors reacting to Compass’s raised fourth-quarter guidance, its sizable convertible notes plan, and ongoing attention on the pending Anywhere merger. The S&P 500 slipped 0.34% to 6,922, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.16% to 23,584. Within the Real Estate Services sector, rivals moved more modestly, with Zillow Group rising 2.39%, for example.Compass announced the proposal of a $750 million convertible senior notes offering, which would be used to help fund its merger with Anywhere Real Estate. While this offering may dilute shareholder value somewhat, the market appears more optimistic about the potential of the newly merged real estate firm -- especially after shareholders approved the deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
