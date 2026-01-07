Critical Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Critical Metals Surges After Greenland Pilot-Plant Construction Approval
Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), a mining exploration and development focused on critical metals and minerals company, closed Wednesday's session at $13.75, up 16.43%. The move followed updates confirming construction approval for a Greenland pilot-plant facility. Investors are watching how the Tanbreez project strengthens rare-earth supply security. Trading volume reached 46.2 million shares, coming in about 200% above versus its three-month average of 15.5 million shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.34% to 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.16% to 23,584. Within diversified metals and mining, industry peers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted mixed moves, underscoring how project funding, cost actions, and geopolitical narratives are driving stock-level divergences.The Trump administration has been vocal recently about national security implications surrounding Greenland. That led to high investor interest in Critical Materials stock today. It was timely after reports said that the mining company has officially authorized initiating construction to support its Tanbreez rare earths project in Greenland. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
