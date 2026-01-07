Intel Aktie
Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Intel Surges After Panther Lake AI PC Chips Spark Investor Optimism
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), a major designer of microprocessors and chipsets, closed Wednesday at $42.63, rising 6.52% after enthusiasm around its new Panther Lake AI PC chips and 18A manufacturing roadmap. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 12,996% since going public. Trading volume reached 164 million shares, about 8% above its three-month average of 89 million shares.Wednesday’s trade featured Intel’s CES-linked AI PC announcements and renewed focus on its 18A process. Investors are watching how these products translate into data center and client PC demand. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.34% to 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged up 0.16% to finish at 23,584. Within Semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 2.02% and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 0.98%, underscoring diverging reactions to shifting AI and PC chip expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
