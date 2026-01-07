Mobileye Aktie

Mobileye für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A119ES / ISIN: NL0010831061

08.01.2026 00:03:25

Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Mobileye Global Jumps After Announcing $900 Million Mentee Robotics Acquisition

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), which develops advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, closed Wednesday’s session at $12.24, up 0.49%. The action followed premarket news of Mobileye’s $900 million acquisition of Mentee Robotics.Trading volume reached 50.8 million shares, approximately 800% above its three-month average of 5.8 million. Mobileye IPO'd in 2022 and has fallen 58% since going public. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.34% to 6,922, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.16% to 23,584. Within the auto parts industry, rivals Aptiv fell 0.56% and BorgWarner declined 0.94%.It has been a big week for Mobileye. Two days removed from receiving two rating upgrades from Wall Street investment firms -- and one day after the company landed a major deal with a U.S. carmaker for its ADAS -- Mobileye acquired humanoid robotics upstart Mentee Robotics for $900 million. Mobileye initially rallied 15% this morning before giving up most of these gains as the market digested the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Mobileye N.V. Reg. shs

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mobileye N.V. Reg. shs

