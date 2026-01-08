Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

08.01.2026 23:53:58

Stock Market Today, Jan. 8: Apple Slips After Alphabet Overtakes it on Market Cap

Leading tech giant, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), closed Thursday’s session at $259.04, down 0.42%. Trading volume reached 50.2 million shares, coming in roughly 10% above its three-month average of 45.6 million shares.Investors weighed reports that Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stronger AI monetization has pushed its valuation ahead of Apple. Thursday's trading also reflected a reassessment of Apple’s evolving AI roadmap. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown over 200,000% since going public. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished flat at 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.44% to 23,480. Within Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals, peers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) fell slightly and HP (NYSE:HPQ) gained, as investors compared Apple’s offering against new PC launches and gaming-focused products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
